Booking European bus and trail travel just got easier with Wanderu

Wanderu, an easy way to find, compare and book bus and train travel, now includes European routes.

Name: Wanderu.com

What it does: The website and app let you compare and book ground transportation in North America and more than 1,000 cities across Europe.

What’s hot: European train travel is romantic, adventurous and affordable. But finding the best, let alone cheapest, route can be intimidating and time-consuming. Wanderu simplifies the experience by offering cues such as company logos, Wi-Fi and electrical plug-in icons, and filters (cheapest, shortest, earliest, latest and more). I was able to find a bus from from Frankfurt, Germany, to Prague, Czech Republic, for $30 each way. Barcelona, Spain, to Milan, Italy, was $42. I was even able to find a train from London to Bridport, a lesser known town in England. Wanderu’s new European feature saved me research time and allowed me to book almost two months in advance.

What’s not: I was hoping to use Wanderu to find train travel in central and southern Spain, but it didn’t have any routes yet. Go to the European launch page and use the “Wanderu in Europe” map to keep an eye on which destinations are available.