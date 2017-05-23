Women's journey heads to top of Yosemite's Half Dome, and you're invited

If you prefer a hearty hike to a scenic drive, grab your mountain boots and head for Northern California for a new women's vacation experience organized by REI Adventures.
The four-day tour — Yosemite Women's Backpacking, Half Dome — is designed for fit female backpackers looking for a challenging adventure in one of America's most popular national parks.
Participants, traveling 5 to 12 miles per day, will hike from the valley floor of Yosemite National Park to the summit of Half Dome. The trail winds through high-country meadows, by waterfalls and to the edge of alpine lakes.
Female guides lead the way, sharing Yosemite lore, preparing meals and helping guests hone their backcountry skills.
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 3
Price: From $949 per person, double occupancy. Includes guides, meals, tents, campsite and permit fees. Transportation not included.
Info: REI Adventures, (800) 622-2236
ALSO
Still more money-saving tips from readers on the cusp of vacation season
Wildflowers come and go, but here in Anza-Borrego, the desert will always be the star
A first-timer falls in love with the red-rock wonder of Sedona, Ariz.
Save $500 on an REI Adventures camping trip to Rocky Mountain National Park