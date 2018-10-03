Get a fourth night free and a $500 credit at new Kauai vacation rental resort

Timbers Kauai is a newly opened residence and vacation rental resort in Lihue on the island of Kauai. Travelers who stay now through April will receive a fourth night free and a $500 resort credit.
The deal: Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences offers every fourth night free with this deal; if you stay eight days, you get two free nights. Along with an ocean-view rental and the credit, guests receive roundtrip airport transfers and daily breakfast.
Also, children can go to an on-site Kids Club for free; adults can have play time of their own with wellness and fitness activities.
When: The offer is good for stays through April 30, based on availability.
Tested: I checked online for four-night stays in October and found availability for a two-bedroom rental that sleeps four. The price was $787 instead of $1,050 a night, once the free night is factored in. The 1,500-square-foot residence has 2.5 bathrooms and a roomy lanai.
Info: Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences, (844) 815-9193