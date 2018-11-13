Maui's Wailea resorts are best in Hawaii, Condé Nast Traveler's readers say

South Maui’s Wailea resorts overshadowed better-known Waikiki in the recently released Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers Choice Awards 2018. Of the top resorts in Hawaii, five of the top 10 are on Maui.
The Hotel Wailea, an adults-only hotel about three-quarters of a mile from the ocean, came in at No. 1.“… [B]e sure to put your vacation in the hands of the incredible staff. Allow them to organize a beach picnic, a gourmet spread to be enjoyed at sunset,” the magazine wrote. Rooms start at $459 on select dates in November and December.
At No. 2, the beach-side Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea won high praise for having “views of the Pacific Ocean from almost every guest room.”
“The beautiful pools include an adults-only infinity pool and come with ‘hourly surprises’ like complimentary pineapple and ice water,” according to Condé Nast Traveler. Prices start at $519 on select dates in November and December.
Third place leaves Maui and travels to Turtle Bay Resort, a family-friendly destination on Oahu’s North Shore. Turtle Bay offers a wealth of outdoor activities on land and in the sea, good for folks who want to avoid the crowds of Waikiki.
“There’s even a separate spa menu for kids and teens, if you want to zen out as a family,” the magazine wrote. Rooms from $254 on select dates in November and December.
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, a domain for the wealthy amid seclusion on Hawaii Island, came in fourth.
No. 5 went to Waikiki’s landmark Royal Hawaiian Resort, the so-called Pink Palace, which has welcomed guests since 1927.
Rounding out the top 10 resorts are:
6. Honua Kai Resort & Spa, Maui
7. Andaz Maui at Wailea, Maui
8. Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, Oahu
9. Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui
10. Koa Kea Hotel & Resort, Kauai
Condé Nast Traveler polled readers between April 1 and June 30. You’ll find the magazine’s methodology here.
Check out the 25 top Hawaii resorts selected by Conde Nast Traveler readers.
