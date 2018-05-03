Advertisement

Kauai's Hanalei Bay Resort to remain closed until July. Some state parks are shut indefinitely for repairs

May 03, 2018 | 6:20 AM
A man paddles one morning in Hanalei Bay, Kauai, before the devastating mid-April rains. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Hanalei Colony Resort on the remote North Shore of Kauai has been closed since heavy storms flooded the area in mid-April. The resort announced Wednesday that it won't reopen until July 1.

The resort will refund all reservations.

Until it reopens to travelers, Hanalei Colony Resort will serve as a command center for emergency services for residents, schools and businesses.

The area was devastated by flooding after a record-breaking 28 inches of rain fell on Kauai on April 14 and 15, causing extreme flooding, particularly along the north shore.

More rain appears to be on the way. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the islands of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu through Thursday evening.

Tourism officials say travelers can best help Kauai recover by coming to visit. Other North Shore resorts, including the St. Regis Princeville and the Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas, both in Princeville, are open. So are restaurants such as the Tahiti Nui in Hanalei and shops.

So what areas are still shut?

The Kuhio Highway between Waikoko and Wainiha remains closed because of damage from flooding and landslides.

Haena State Park and adjacent Napali Coast State Wilderness Park have been closed indefinitely while assessments and repairs are made, according to Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of State Parks.

Polihale State Park also remains closed until damage to the entry road can be fixed.

