Hawaii's Kilauea has stopped spewing lava. Nearby Volcano House reopens to visitors after five-month shutdown

By Jay Jones
Oct 26, 2018 | 3:10 AM
The Rim, a dining room at Volcano House, reopened Thursday after Kilauea Volcano's violent eruptions came to a halt. Visitors will find great views of the caldera. (Alex Sian)

Volcano House, the closest visitor lodging to the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, is back in business. More than five months ago, lava eruptions and earthquakes forced it to close.

Located steps from the park’s visitor center, some rooms at the popular Volcano House offer stunning views of the scenic Halemaumau Crater, which has grown massively since volcanic activity began in mid-May.

Views from Volcano House of Halemaumau Crater.
Views from Volcano House of Halemaumau Crater. (Alex Sian)

A pathway outside the hotel provides unobstructed views of nature’s dramatically altered landscape.

The national park reopened in late September. Volcano House was inspected by structural engineers and reopened Oct. 6, a few weeks after common areas and gift shops did the same. As of Friday, The Rim restaurant and Uncle George’s Lounge, each with expansive windows overlooking the caldera, were serving visitors.
Guests can stay in a Volcano House room with views of the crater.
Guests can stay in a Volcano House room with views of the crater. (Alex Sian)

A multimillion-dollar makeover in 2012 restored Volcano House to its pre-World War II heyday. There has been lodging on the site since 1846, when a grass hut was built to house adventurous travelers wanting to view the active volcano. Former guests include French microbiologist Louis Pasteur, British novelist Robert Louis Stevenson and American writer Mark Twain.

Volcano House was restored to its pre-World War II glory during renovations in 2012.
Volcano House was restored to its pre-World War II glory during renovations in 2012. (Alex Sian)

Room prices vary by date; forest-view rooms start at $159, and those with crater views start at $199.

Info: Volcano House, (866) 536-7972

