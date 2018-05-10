Advertisement

Hawaii's Volcanoes National Park to close Friday because of fears of an explosion

May 10, 2018 | 1:50 PM
On Thursday, Sgt. Carl Satterwaite of the National Guard tests air quality near cracks emitting volcanic gases from a lava flow on Hawaii Island. Kilauea has destroyed more than 24 homes since it began releasing lava from vents about 25 miles east of the summit crater. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Most of Hawaii Island's Volcanoes National Park will close Friday because of concerns about what the park is calling a "steam-induced explosion at the summit of Kilauea."

Such an event would be followed by ash fall.

The park will be closed "until further notice," a release said.

The park has been rocked in recent days by earthquakes, including a 6.9 magnitude tremor, and the ensuing encroachment of molten lava on nearby residential areas. More than two dozen homes have been destroyed.

On Thursday, concerns also arose about acid rain, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

"Rain forecast mostly for the windward side of Hawaii Island [Thursday] and Friday brings with it the possibility of sulfur dioxide from the volcanic vents mixing and reacting with water, creating acid rain," it reported.

People may suffer eye irritation, but the bigger concern is wildlife, including fish in ponds, and vegetation.

Info: Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park

