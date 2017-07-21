TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: San Francisco's painted ladies, San Diego's green flashes, Convict Lake's rainbows and more.
TRAVEL

Another sub-$600 bargain fare to Asia, this one to Osaka, Japan

Here’s another great round-trip fare to Asia, this one from LAX to Osaka, Japan, on Air China for $525, including all taxes and fees.

Osaka, a city of about 2.7 million on Honshu roughly 300 miles southwest of Tokyo, is part of an industrial area that includes Kobe and Kyoto.

The fare to Osaka is subject to availability and is for travel Jan. 5 to Feb. 20. (January and February are the chilliest months, with temperatures averaging 43 degrees, according to HolidayWeather.com. You may not stay longer than three months.

Info: Air China, (800) 882-8122

Source: Airfarewatchdog

ALSO:

Majestic views and grand adventures await on a weekend escape to Kings Canyon National Park

Drink in the mist from Northern California’s Burney Falls, 129 feet tall and handsome as they come

Cleveland, once called the mistake on the lake, is on the cusp of cool

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
72°