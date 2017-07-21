Another sub-$600 bargain fare to Asia, this one to Osaka, Japan

Here’s another great round-trip fare to Asia, this one from LAX to Osaka, Japan, on Air China for $525, including all taxes and fees.

Osaka, a city of about 2.7 million on Honshu roughly 300 miles southwest of Tokyo, is part of an industrial area that includes Kobe and Kyoto.

The fare to Osaka is subject to availability and is for travel Jan. 5 to Feb. 20. (January and February are the chilliest months, with temperatures averaging 43 degrees, according to HolidayWeather.com. You may not stay longer than three months.

Info: Air China, (800) 882-8122

Source: Airfarewatchdog

