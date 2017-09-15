A $430 round-trip ticket takes you to Xian, China, from LAX on China Southern

Low fares to China are opening the way for exploration of more corners of that country. China Southern is offering a round-trip from to Xian, home of the terra-cotta warriors, for $430, including all taxes and fees.
The fare, which is subject to availability, is for departures through Dec. 3. The deadline for buying this ticket: Sept. 30. You must stay at least five nights but may not stay more than three months. Holiday blackouts apply.
Info: China Southern, (888) 338-8988
Source: Airfarewatchdog
