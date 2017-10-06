Fly round-trip from LAX to the capital of China's Hunan province for $469 on Hainan Airlines

Fares to Asia continue to be a bargain, and here is one of the latest: You can fly to Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, for $469 round-trip from LAX on Hainan Airlines.
The fare, subject to availability and blackout dates, is for departures Tuesdays and Fridays and returns Mondays and Thursdays through Feb. 22.
About 2.6 million people live in Changsha, an industrial city 688 miles southwest of Shanghai on the Xiang River.
The city was largely destroyed by a 1938 fire, set to deter the Japanese from overtaking the city. A decade later, it was rebuilt.
Info: Hainan Airlines, (888) 688-8813. For English, press 1 after the greeting.
Source: Airfarewatchdog
