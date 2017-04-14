TRAVEL
Round trip to Baltimore, less than 40 miles from D.C., for $287 on Alaska and United

Alaska and United are offering an LAX-Baltimore fare for $287 round trip, including all taxes and fees. You must buy your ticket by Thursday.

The fare is for travel Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from Aug. 22 until Nov. 1.

Info: Alaska, (800) 252-7522 www.alaskaair.com; United, (800) 864-8331, www.united.com

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

