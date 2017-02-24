TRAVEL
California Bucket List: Strange vibrations near Joshua Tree, monarch butterflies, startling urban archaeology and a new adventure each day
Round trip to Big D is just $168 on Southwest from LAX, and it's good through September

Avoid the craziness of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and get a low fare with a $168 Southwest round-trip flight to Dallas’ Love Field from LAX.

The fare, subject to availability, is for travel through September. (Seats are scarce for July.) You must buy your ticket 21 days in advance.

Info: Southwest, (800) 435-9792, www.southwest.com

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

