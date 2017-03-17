TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: Eavesdrop at the Hollywood Bowl, discover rustic taverns and play Pong at the Computer History Museum
Guadalajara on your radar? Just say sí, with this $224 round trip from LAX on Aeroméxico

You can spend late summer or fall in Guadalajara for just $224 round trip, including all taxes and fees, on Aeroméxico from LAX.

The fare, subject to availability, is for travel Sept. 1 through Dec. 6. There is no minimum stay.

Info: Aeroméxico, (800) 237-6639, www.aeromexico.com/en/us

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

