Guadalajara on your radar? Just say sí, with this $224 round trip from LAX on Aeroméxico

You can spend late summer or fall in Guadalajara for just $224 round trip, including all taxes and fees, on Aeroméxico from LAX.
The fare, subject to availability, is for travel Sept. 1 through Dec. 6. There is no minimum stay.
Info: Aeroméxico, (800) 237-6639, www.aeromexico.com/en/us
Source: Airfarewatchdog.com
