Fly to Hong Kong for $387 round trip from LAX in late summer and early fall on Hong Kong Airlines

You can fly to Hong Kong for a fraction of what a European fare costs starting Sept. 4. Hong Kong Airlines is offering a $387 round trip, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to Hong Kong.
There are few restrictions on this fare: It is, of course, subject to availability but is offered for travel through Nov. 19. You may travel only Mondays-Thursdays.
Hong Kong is made up of more than 200 islands, the first of which was ceded to Britain in 1842. China leased the area to Britain for 99 years, starting in 1898. The area was reunified in 1997.
English and Chinese are the official languages. Although most of China speaks Mandarin, Cantonese is more commonly spoken in Hong Kong.
Info: Hong Kong Airlines, (855) 393-3880.
Source: Airfarewatchdog