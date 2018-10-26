Advertisement

Round trip from LAX to Hong Kong for $511 on Cathay Pacific

By Catharine Hamm
Oct 26, 2018 | 3:00 AM
You can fly to Hong Kong for $511 round trip from LAX, and while there, check out the new China-Zhuhai-Macau-Hong Kong Bridge, which, at 34 miles, is the world's longest cross-sea project. (Liang Xu / Associated Press)

Airfares to Asia continue to be attractive, including this week’s fare from LAX. The booking window is tight, but the window for travel is fairly generous.

Cathay Pacific often ranks among the top airlines in the world. It landed at No. 5 on the June 2017 list by Skytrax, which ranks airlines.

Fare: $511 round trip, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to Hong Kong on Cathay Pacific

Restrictions: You must book this fare, subject to availability, by Thursday, Oct. 31. The fare is for travel now through Dec. 9 and Jan. 1-May 23.

Info: Cathay Pacific, (800) 233-2742

Source: Airfarewatchdog

