From LAX, round trip to New Orleans on Southwest for $208 through May 22

By Catharine Hamm
Nov 02, 2018 | 3:00 AM
You can fly round trip to New Orleans on Southwest from LAX for $208 and enjoy such views as dusk overlooking Jackson Square and St. Louis Cathedral. (Erik Pronske Photograph / Getty Images)

If New Orleans is on your radar, Southwest is offering a fare that could have you in the Crescent City during some of the most pleasant months of the year.

Keep in mind that these fares are subject to availability so fares around Mardi Gras, which is March 5 (Easter isn’t until April 21), may already be gone.

Fare: $208 round trip, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to New Orleans on Southwest

Restrictions: Subject to availability. The fare, good through May 22, is for travel Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Info: Southwest, (800) 435-9792

Source: Airfarewatchdog

