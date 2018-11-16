$461 round trip from LAX to Delhi, India, on China Southern

Two for the price of one. This fare to Delhi lets you see this old, historic city along with New Delhi, the capital since 1947. Together they have about 20 million people.
Now, there’s a sale fare that allows you to fly to India for less than $500.
Fare: $461 round trip, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to Delhi, India, on China Southern.
Restrictions: The fare is subject to availability and is for travel Feb. 27-March 6. Travel must be completed by March 27. Flights connect through Guangzhou, China.
Info: China Southern, (888) 338-8988
Source: Airfarewatchdog