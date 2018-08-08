Winemaker dinner, spa time and bicycling in Monterey and coastal California

Catch the harvest season in Monterey and the Carmel Valley on a bike-and-dine adventure.
The tour, offered by La Playa Carmel hotel in partnership with Galante Vineyards, will roll through coastal areas and the vineyards, covering 25 to 75 miles a day.
Ride terrain includes paved, gravel and dirt roads. Participants will ride with La Playa owner John Grossman, attend a private winemaker dinner, go on a vineyard tour with Jack Galante, and attend other special culinary events.
Dates: Sept. 26-30
Price: From $4,500 per person. Includes accommodations, meals, guided daily rides and a gift certificate to the Refuge, a retreat with outdoor pools, sauna, steam and relaxation rooms.
Info: La Playa Carmel, (831) 624-6476
