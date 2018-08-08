Advertisement

Winemaker dinner, spa time and bicycling in Monterey and coastal California

By Rosemary McClure
Aug 08, 2018 | 5:50 AM
Winemaker dinner, spa time and bicycling in Monterey and coastal California
The bicycle wine-and-dine tour includes a private winemaker dinner. (Climate Ride)

Catch the harvest season in Monterey and the Carmel Valley on a bike-and-dine adventure.

The tour, offered by La Playa Carmel hotel in partnership with Galante Vineyards, will roll through coastal areas and the vineyards, covering 25 to 75 miles a day.

Advertisement

Ride terrain includes paved, gravel and dirt roads. Participants will ride with La Playa owner John Grossman, attend a private winemaker dinner, go on a vineyard tour with Jack Galante, and attend other special culinary events.　 　

Dates: Sept. 26-30

Price: From $4,500 per person. Includes accommodations, meals, guided daily rides and a gift certificate to the Refuge, a retreat with outdoor pools, sauna, steam and relaxation rooms.　

Info: La Playa Carmel, (831) 624-6476

ALSO

Closures at parts of Yosemite continue, reservations are canceled through Friday, lodging rep says

Try something new in Las Vegas. First up: A behind-the-scenes tour at the T-Mobile Arena

Have a close encounter with gray whales in a lagoon in Baja, Mexico

Advertisement
Advertisement