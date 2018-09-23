It's a dino fest and a banana feast in Southern California next weekend

Travel to the 16th century at the 55th Cabrillo Festival at Ballast Point, where, in 1542, explorer Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo became the first known European to land in San Diego. The festival features Native American, Mexican, Spanish and Portuguese food, music and dancing, as well as cultural demonstrations and performances. The main event is a reenactment of Cabrillo’s landing on the San Diego Bay in a replica of the San Salvador flagship.