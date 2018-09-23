It's a dino fest and a banana feast in Southern California next weekend

Have time to kill? You can learn about dinosaurs, try banana desserts or stop by a giant musical block party in Southern California.
Oxnard
You’ve probably had a banana split, but what about bananas Foster beignets or banana dulce de leche empanadas? Try these and more at the Port of Hueneme Banana Festival, where you can enter a banana-cream-pie-eating contest, buy banana soap and watch local bands. The Kids Zone will have banana arts and crafts, live reptiles and a pirate ship.
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 29
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. No dogs. (805) 535-4060
San Diego
Travel to the 16th century at the 55th Cabrillo Festival at Ballast Point, where, in 1542, explorer Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo became the first known European to land in San Diego. The festival features Native American, Mexican, Spanish and Portuguese food, music and dancing, as well as cultural demonstrations and performances. The main event is a reenactment of Cabrillo’s landing on the San Diego Bay in a replica of the San Salvador flagship.
When: 11 a.m. Sept. 29
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. No dogs. (619) 701-5107
Buena Park
Buena Park becomes Boo-uena Park for the Old Tyme Fall Festival, which includes tours and storytelling in the historical district, a kids’ Halloween costume parade and fall-themed arts-and-crafts lessons. Fuel up with food vendors and a beer garden, then gear up for Halloween with decorations from local merchants.
When: noon Sept. 29
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. No dogs. (714) 562-3860
Los Angeles
Dinosaur fans, put on your paleontologist hats for the Natural History Museum’s Dino Fest. Check out rarely displayed fossils, meet scientists from all over the world and learn how paleontologists find and prepare fossils for study. Buddy the Dinosaur from PBS’ “Dinosaur Train” will pose for photos. Preregistration recommended.
When: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 29 and 30
Cost, info: $14 online, $15 on-site. Family friendly. No dogs. (213) 763-3499
Los Angeles
Runners, walkers and tykes in strollers can join the fun at Celebrate LA!, an eight-mile street party connecting Walt Disney Concert Hall with the Hollywood Bowl in celebration of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s 100th season. Catch your breath by watching more than 1,800 musicians, artists and dancers perform along the way. Other events yoga classes, ukulele workshops, food trucks and a chance to help make a giant L.A. Phil birthday cake.
When: 9 a.m. Sept. 30
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs permitted. (323) 850-2000
Pasadena
It’s a chocoholic’s dream at the Los Angeles Chocolate Salon, where master chocolatiers converge at the Pasadena Convention Center to offer chocolate samples, give wine and spirits pairings and teach the fundamentals of chocolate making to the public. This year’s awards ceremony and chef and cookbook author discussions will highlight women in the chocolate industry.
When: 11 a.m. Sept. 30
Cost, info: $20-$25. Children 6 and younger, free; ages 6-10, $10. No dogs. (626) 795-9311