Tahoe's Mt. Rose gets a jump on ski season. It's open. Yep, they've been making snow

Nevada’s Mt. Rose ski resort plans to open to skiers and boarders Friday through Sunday with a base of man-made snow. It’s the first resort in the California-Nevada area to open for the 2018-19 winter season.
Snow depths of up to a foot will welcome weekend visitors to the resort northeast of Lake Tahoe. It will operate three beginner slopes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends until daily operations start. Lift tickets cost $20 for all ages.
California’s Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in Mammoth Lakes plans to open Nov. 8, followed by Tahoe-area Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows in Olympic Valley, and Northstar California in Truckee, on Nov. 16; and Sugar Bowl in Norden on Nov. 30.
June Mountain in June Lake, sister resort to Mammoth, announced plans to open Dec. 21.
What will the winter snow season bring? Long-range forecasts aren’t very accurate, particularly for skiers and boarders looking for fresh powder.
However, meteorologist Chris Tomer of OnTheSnow said data models show a 70% chance of an El Niño this winter. “That means warmer than normal water in the south Pacific will drive the overall weather patterns across the United States,” the website says.
Mammoth Mountain and Big Bear in Southern California should see 90% of their average snowfall; Tahoe area resorts can expect 80%, according to the website.
