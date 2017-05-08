In Victoria, Canada, venture among cavorting orcas or dazzling flowers

I lucked into a monster adventure off Canada's Pacific Coast. I call it happy hour on the Salish Sea.

Victoria, British Columbia's capital, is known for its charm and beauty. The Vancouver Island city also gets rave reviews for the abundant marine life just offshore. I couldn't wait to get a look for myself; perhaps I'd even see a black-and-white killer whale, also known as an orca.

My three-hour boat tour explored the Salish, a network of coastal waterways that connects southwestern British Columbia with the northwestern edges of Washington state. The voyage began as a scenic interlude with snow-capped Mt. Rainier in the distance, sparkling waters glinting in the afternoon sunlight and forested hillsides as far as the eye could see.

As we raced across the water, I pictured where I might be if I hadn't gone to sea. Perhaps in Victoria, drinking tea and eating warm scones at an afternoon tea party at the Fairmont Empress Hotel.

As we passed San Juan Island, on the U.S. side of the border, I thought about the yachties who were celebrating cocktail hour there, drinking sidecars and gin fizzes while they lounged on their sloops and power boats at Roche Harbor Marina.

MORE CANADA: Why Canada is cool, not cold | Ottawa | Quiz | 150 Canada photos | Celebrate Canada’s 150

And then someone yelled "whale," and my attention tuned to the blue waters ahead of our boat. There wasn't just one orca, but four, a few hundred yards in front of us.

On the port side of the boat another man yelled, "Whales," and three more appeared, swimming together. "Over there," a woman sang out, and we saw two more killer whales behind us.

A quick peak by the adult Killer Whale to see what's up as the young whale keeps up in this pod of K Daniel A. Anderson A quick peak by the adult Killer Whale to see what's up as the young whale keeps up in this pod of Killer Whales just off of San Juan Island. A quick peak by the adult Killer Whale to see what's up as the young whale keeps up in this pod of Killer Whales just off of San Juan Island. (Daniel A. Anderson)

There were tail slaps and breaches, spy hops and dives. There was so much going on I couldn't follow it all.

Who needs afternoon tea or a cocktail on the yacht when there's so much to see in the water?

The whales were having their afternoon playtime, said Jennifer Dickson, a naturalist and marine biologist who accompanied the Prince of Whales tour boat (adults $87, children ages 5 to 12 $62).

"The salmon are here now, on their way to the Fraser River to spawn," she said, "and the orcas are literally eating it up."

Dickson estimated we saw 20 to 30 orcas frolicking in the Salish, including resident killer whales that stay in the area year-round and transient pods that visit occasionally.

She pointed out whales named Oreo and Little Angel as they leaped and dove.

Then as suddenly as they appeared, they were gone. Seven boats had gathered to watch the fun; now they split up and went their separate ways. We turned back toward Victoria.

It had been a special afternoon, but I knew I had other memorable activities on my itinerary. I'd visit Butchart Gardens, a series of bold and beautiful gardens that is considered one of the region's top attractions. I'd tour Victoria's colorful Chinatown, and I'd take a bike tour that would take me to some of the city's top sights.

But I'd never forget happy hour with the orcas.

A boat ride by the Butchart Gardens

The Butchart Gardens in Victoria on Vancouver Island is a tourism favorite. Daniel A. Anderson The Butchart Gardens in Victoria on Vancouver Island is a tourism favorite. The Butchart Gardens in Victoria on Vancouver Island is a tourism favorite. (Daniel A. Anderson)

Most people spend an afternoon at Victoria's famous Butchart Gardens admiring the pansies and peonies.

Not me. I fell in love with the boat tour.

Yes, you read that right. I went to a garden to ride in a boat. An electric boat, to be specific, that silently powers its way through the waters of Saanich Inlet and Gowlland Tod Provincial Park, adjacent to the 55-acre floral gardens.

Don't get me wrong, I'd never recommend skipping the gardens. They're magnificent.

Butchart, founded in 1904, has a stunning sunken garden, formerly a limestone quarry, that is surrounded by special areas, such as a rose garden that features more than 250 varieties of roses. You’ll also find a Japanese garden that dates to 1906, a Mediterranean garden and an Italian garden, plus restaurants and a gift shop.

Admission prices depend on the season and range from $15 to $24 for adults ages 18 and older and $1.50 for children ages 5 to 12.

The gardens are so well developed that it takes an army of 70 gardeners working full time in peak season to keep them in shape.

Strolling through the grounds is a wonderful way to spend a few hours.

But after focusing on all that intensely colorful beauty, walk down the pathway toward Brentwood Bay and take a seat aboard one of the garden's small, silent boats, where you can zone out and decompress on a 45-minute tour of the waters surrounding this Victoria suburb. The trip is offered from mid-May through mid-September. Tickets cost $13.50 to $18.50.

The scenery is as beautiful as that in the gardens, but the tones are muted and natural: soft blue water, rugged brown shorelines, green pine forests. It offers a relaxing counterpoint to the bright colors in the garden.

Here's an insider's tip about Butchart: If you plan to visit during July and August, check the schedule for the garden's open-air concerts. They're held nightly, along with a fireworks display on Saturday nights.

And if you enjoyed Butchart, you might also want to check out Vancouver Island's other gardens. Several have earned international praise, including Milner Gardens & Woodland in Qualicum Beach and Tofino Botanical Gardens.

Victoria’s Chinatown

This Fan Tan Alley doorway is part of the China Town scenery in Victoria.(Photograph by Daniel A. An Daniel A. Anderson This Fan Tan Alley doorway is part of the China Town scenery in Victoria.(Photograph by Daniel A. Anderson) This Fan Tan Alley doorway is part of the China Town scenery in Victoria.(Photograph by Daniel A. Anderson) (Daniel A. Anderson)

Victoria’s Chinatown is only about two square blocks in the center of the city but offers a vibrant mix of shops, markets, restaurants, temples and bakeries.

It's an interesting contrast to the city's charming Inner Harbour area, where horse-and-carriage rides clip-clop through the streets, potted flowers bloom with abandon, street performers entertain and visiting yachts tie up during the summer.