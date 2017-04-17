Alaska with Oprah? Meeting sled dog puppies? It's all part of these packages on cruises this summer

The rush is on to Alaska, but it’s not a repeat of the Gold Rush that flooded the state with prospectors in the late 19th century.

Instead, the 2017 version features cruise ships large and small bound this summer for the sheltered waters of the Inside Passage and scenic ports of call in Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan, along with some surprising guests and experiences.

Industry analysts predict more ships, many of them large but some more intimate. Their number bodes well for passengers, because that means more bargains, more adventures ashore and more special events.

In the April 9 Cruise News column (www.lat.ms/alaskabysea), we talked about some of the reasons to cruise Alaska; today we'll concentrate on new things to see and do. Among them:

► Interested in setting sail with Oprah Winfrey? Try Holland America Line, which will team up with O, the Oprah Magazine in July for a round-trip voyage from Seattle to the Inside Passage. And yes, the boss and buddy Gayle King will be on board for a part of the weeklong cruise.

Winfrey said in a statement that she's excited about seeing “another bold new place I've never been before: Alaska.” The cruise departs July 15. Inside cabins begin at $2,009 per person, double occupancy.

The cruise line will also help passengers chill out on the way to Alaska with some beautiful vibes. “Alaska in Concert,” which combines live music and footage from BBC Earth TV, will illustrate the cycle of the four seasons in polar regions.

“Alaska continues to be widely successful and something people always enjoy,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. “When people ask me where they should go on their first cruise, I point them in that direction.”

► Princess Cruises, another heavyweight in the Alaska market, is offering a North to Alaska program on board this summer. You can hear firsthand stories from mountain climbers who have conquered Denali, meet Alaskan sled-dog pups who will come on board to make friends and pose for pictures, and listen to the tales of the fishermen from Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch,” who will also meet with guests.

If you like to fish, you can sign up for the Cook My Catch program that has Princess' chefs preparing and serving it in the main dining room.

Incidentally, if you hate to fly, be aware that Princess will add its first round-trip sailings from Los Angeles to Alaska in 2018, offering 12-day cruises in April and September. Rates for an interior cabin begin at $1,699 per person, double occupancy.

► For those who want to avoid air travel, Carnival will offer a two-week, round-trip sailing from Long Beach to Alaska on Sept. 2. Rates for an interior cabin begin at $1,529 per person, double occupancy.

► Celebrity Cruises will have three ships plying Alaskan waters this year, including the Millennium and the Infinity, which underwent $8-million makeovers.

“Alaska is an amazingly popular destination for us,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Celebrity’s president and chief executive, whose family — “11 of us in all” — recently cruised Alaskan waters.

The line is expanding opportunities for passengers to go on private shore excursions, she said. “People want to curate their own experiences, creating amazing personal memories,” she said.

Among the new cruise lines sailing to Alaska this summer is luxury small-ship line Seabourn, which hasn't visited Alaska for 15 years. It will sail a series of 11-, 12- and 14-day cruises from Vancouver, Canada, and Anchorage, Alaska.

Lindblad Expeditions will launch on June 26 the 100-passenger National Geographic Quest, which will sail on eight- and 13-day expeditions that explore Alaska's coastal wilderness and Inside Passage.

The small-ship cruise line also plans an 11-day Big Picture Alaska cruise with an emphasis on photography aboard its National Geographic Sea Bird ship.

Alaskan Dream Cruises, an Alaska Native-owned, small-ship cruise company, will spend two days within Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve, including an overnight stay aboard the ship inside the park. There will also be a chance to explore a remote wilderness area near Reid Glacier.

Tip

Tour first: If you plan to combine a land tour (to Denali National Park, for instance) with a cruise, think about tackling this part of your trip first. Hopping on a bus at dawn, spending the day visiting landmarks and grabbing meals on the run can be stressful. You'll have more energy at the beginning of your journey and can unwind and enjoy your leisurely cruise later.

