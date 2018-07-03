Sail with cruise line owners on two Danube River cruises to Germany and Austria

Take a fall journey down the Danube River, visiting Christmas markets and rubbing shoulders with the co-owners of AmaWaterways, Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst.
Each of the two weeklong Founders’ Cruises, departing Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, will be hosted by one of owners, who will mingle with passengers and talk about the company's past and future.
The cruises will depart from the medieval city of Nuremberg, Germany, and end in Vienna, where the annual Christmas markets will be open.
Dates: Schreiner will host Nov. 17; Karst, Nov. 18
Price: From $2,999 per person, double occupancy. Included are accommodations, meals, activities and port tours. International airfare not included.
Info: AmaWaterways, (800) 626-0126