Carnival is bullish on Long Beach. That's why it will bring its newest ship, Panorama, to the port next year

Carnival Cruise Line representatives hit the road in Southern California last week with a fun-and-games event to stir up interest in cruising.
The main focus of the meetings was the travel trade, but the company also set a long-range goal of building a robust cruise market for Carnival on the West Coast.
The four-day road show made stops in Pasadena, San Diego, Fountain Valley and Long Beach.
"The message is that we have the three ships here year-round," said Adolfo Perez, senior vice president of sales and marketing. "It's easy to get away for the weekend or to take a longer trip south to the Mexican Riviera."
Carnival's ships Inspiration and Imagination sail out of the Port of Long Beach on three- or four-day visits to Catalina Island and Ensenada, Mexico (rates start at $169 per person, double occupancy).
Carnival Splendor mainly sails weeklong trips to Mexican ports such as Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan (rates start at $444 per person, double occupancy).
The cruise line recently enlarged and renovated its terminal in Long Beach and announced that it will bring a new ship, Carnival Panorama, to Southern California late next year. The ship will hold more than 4,000 passengers and take over the seven-day Mexican Riviera trips.
"Carnival Panorama will be the first new ship to sail from the West Coast in a decade," Perez said, adding that it will have some new amenities available, including a sky ride, an IMAX theater and a basketball court.
The cruise line, which is headquartered in Miami, has 26 ships operating three- to 24-day voyages around the world.
Info: Carnival, (800) 764-7419 or contact a travel agent