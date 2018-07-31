Norwegian Cruise Line will bring Joy to the West Coast for voyages to the Mexican Riviera

Southern California cruisers will have more ships and itineraries to choose from next year when Norwegian Cruise Line adds another vessel to its West Coast fleet, sending the Norwegian Joy to the Port of Los Angeles for a season of Mexican Riviera and Panama Canal voyages.
"This move will mark a turning point in the historically under-served winter cruise market on the West Coast," a statement by the line said.
In addition to a winter schedule in Los Angeles, the Norwegian Joy is scheduled to sail from Seattle to Alaska for weeklong cruises during the late spring and summer. (Rates for an inside cabin start at $949 per person, double occupancy.)
The ship, which launched in March 2017, has spent the last year cruising in China. It will undergo $50 million in upgrades before arriving on the West Coast in April. Improvements include the addition of a Starbucks store plus enhanced restaurant, bar and entertainment options.
Its Alaska itineraries will include Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Holkham Bay and Icy Strait Point. The Norwegian Joy will also call at Victoria, Canada.
The ship is to move to Los Angeles in fall 2019, sailing 14 weeklong cruises to Mexico beginning Nov. 24 and ending in early April 2020. The itinerary will include Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta. (Rates start at $949 per person, double occupancy).
The Norwegian Joy is also scheduled to sail from Los Angeles through the Panama Canal. The 16-day voyages are set for Oct. 11, 2019, and Jan. 17, 2020. (Rates start at $1,799 per person, double occupancy.
Tickets for the Alaska, Mexican Riviera and Panama Canal voyages went on sale July 24.
Info: Norwegian Cruise Line, (866) 234-7350, or contact a travel agent