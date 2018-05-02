Buy an Amtrak ticket to Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo, and three friends ride for half price

Want to take a family train trip without breaking the bank? Buy an adult ticket on Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner to Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo or Ventura, and three more passengers come along for half the price.
Deal: The Friends and Family Discount applies to travelers going to or from 12 stops in Ventura, Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties. It also applies to additional places such as Solvang and Santa Maria on Amtrak thruway bus services.
Use the discount code V346 when making a reservation by phone or online. (You won't find this deal on the Amtrak app.)
When: The offer is good for travel through June 25, based on availability.
Tested: Here's an example of the savings: An adult ticket from Burbank Airport to San Luis Obispo usually costs $42.90 each way, or $85.80 round-trip. Fare for four adults: $343.20.
With the Friends and Family Discount, the total round-trip fare for four adults would be $214.50.
Info: Pacific Surfliner Friends and Family Discount, (800) 872-7245
