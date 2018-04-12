Montage resorts take 15% off hotel rooms to mark 15th year

Montage Hotels & Resorts opened its first luxury resort in Laguna Beach in 2003. In honor of its 15th year, the resort brand with California locations in Laguna Beach and Beverly Hills will take 15% off the best available room prices.
The deal: The Sweet 15 offer is good at Montages in California as well as Deer Valley, Utah; Kapalua Bay, Hawaii; and Bluffton, S.C. Guests receive a hotel gift of two branded caps.
Payment is required in full when you reserve; no refunds or cancellations allowed with this rate.
When: Book by Nov. 15 for stays through Dec. 31.
Tested: I checked availability for several hotels and found wide availability. (Montage Beverly Hills rooms from May 11-13 start at $774 a night, instead of $910, excluding taxes and resort fees.)
If you feel like a big splurge, 15th anniversary packages include a wardrobe redo and three nights in a suite at Montage Laguna Beach ($175,000) and a hair and makeup session and photo shoot by photographer John Russo, plus three nights in a suite at Montage Beverly Hills ($50,000).
Info: Montage Hotels, www.montagehotels.com/