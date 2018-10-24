Advertisement

New York City's Pod Hotels drop room prices to $79 in winter

By Mary Forgione
Oct 24, 2018 | 4:15 AM
A queen pod (room with a queen-sized bed and bathroom) at Pod 51 in New York City. (The Pod Hotels)

Want to stay in New York City for $79 a night? The Pod Hotels are offering rooms for that price in winter at a number of Big Apple locations.

The deal: The Pod Hotels, also known as capsule hotels, feature smaller, basic rooms for travelers who want to keep prices down. The Winter Wow room deal is good at Pod 39 (145 E. 39th St.), Pod 51 (230 E. 51st St.) and Pod Brooklyn (247 Metropolitan Ave.). Rooms begin at $85 for Pod Times Square (400 W. 42nd St.).

A room for two at Pod 39 goes for $79 a night in January and February.
A room for two at Pod 39 goes for $79 a night in January and February. (Annie Schlechter / The Pod Hotels)

When: The offer is good for January and February stays, based on availability. Some blackout dates may apply.

Tested: I found plenty of available $79 rooms, including a queen pod (with a queen-sized bed and bathroom), when I checked on three-night stays in February. Anytime New York City hotel rooms cost less than $100, it’s a good deal. The bonus of Winter Wow is that you can have your pick of locations too.

