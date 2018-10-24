New York City's Pod Hotels drop room prices to $79 in winter

Want to stay in New York City for $79 a night? The Pod Hotels are offering rooms for that price in winter at a number of Big Apple locations.
The deal: The Pod Hotels, also known as capsule hotels, feature smaller, basic rooms for travelers who want to keep prices down. The Winter Wow room deal is good at Pod 39 (145 E. 39th St.), Pod 51 (230 E. 51st St.) and Pod Brooklyn (247 Metropolitan Ave.). Rooms begin at $85 for Pod Times Square (400 W. 42nd St.).
When: The offer is good for January and February stays, based on availability. Some blackout dates may apply.
Tested: I found plenty of available $79 rooms, including a queen pod (with a queen-sized bed and bathroom), when I checked on three-night stays in February. Anytime New York City hotel rooms cost less than $100, it’s a good deal. The bonus of Winter Wow is that you can have your pick of locations too.
Info: The Pod Hotels