Swim with the spinner dolphins in Hawaii at a discount

Dolphins, those perky little mammals that amuse and amaze, are almost impossible to resist. Now you can swim with them at a discount.
The deal: And You Creations is celebrating 30 years of offering dolphin swims by knocking $26 off the ticket price. Until July 15, adults pay $130 and children (2 to 11) pay $98. Type in the code "30years" at checkout.
The deal is fully refundable when canceled at least 24 hours in advance.
The twice-daily tours include round-trip transportation to Waianae Harbor, a swim with spinner dolphins followed by a snorkel (gear provided) in a second location. A hula show and a cheeseburger are part of the package. (Veggie and gluten-free options are available.)
And Your Creations is certified by Hawaii Ecotourism as a sustainable tourism company. Eco efforts include protecting marine life during tours and having the crew pick up ocean litter. Guests swim in small groups and are asked not to splash or dive with the dolphins to avoid harassing the animals.
Info: And You Creations, (808) 696-4414