Save $250 on luxury bike tours of Napa and Sonoma this fall

Serious cyclists who want a little luxury along with their daily rides can get a $250 break on the cost of a six-day tour to Napa or Sonoma this fall.
The deal: Sonoma on a Bike creates six-day itineraries with rides to places such as Bodega, Calif., where Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds" was filmed, and author Jack London's home. Cyclists can expect to cover 58 or 90 miles in a day, according to the online itinerary. And of course there are stops at wineries.
On selected dates, cyclists receive $250 off bike tours of Sonoma (usually $3,600 per person) and Napa (usually $3,750 per person); prices are based on double occupancy.
When: The discount applies to Sonoma tours on Oct. 7 and Nov. 4, and Napa tours on Oct. 21 and Nov. 11.
Details: The price includes guides, hotels (Hotel Healdsburg, Bodega Bay Lodge and MacArthur Place on the Sonoma tour), most meals (including wine), specialty bike rental (with handlebar bag and helmet), maps, ground transportation and private tours and entrance fees.
Info: Sonoma on a Bike, (800) 499-2453