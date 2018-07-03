Help reforest hurricane-damaged Puerto Rico by volunteering on your next vacation

Puerto Rico’s ecosystem is still recovering from the devastating hurricanes that struck last fall. The environmental organization Para La Naturaleza provides free volunteer activities year-round for travelers who want to make a difference.
The deal: You can craft your own DIY volunteer tour with the help of the organization that features many opportunities to travelers who want to help. According to the group, an estimated 23 million to 31 million trees were wiped out at North America’s only tropical rainforest, El Yunque.
You can work at the Nursery of Rio Piedras in San Juan to help the effort to raise and plant 775,000 endemic and native trees over the next five years.
You also can go plant trees with the group in carefully selected spots, such as Cabezas de San Juan in Fajardo. These natural barriers will help the island withstand further storms and catastrophes.
When: Volunteer opportunities are offered year-round.
How to go: Book a volunteer event in advance of your trip, for you or family and friends. Plan on using San Juan as your base. You pay for your own hotels, meals, etc; the organization can help provide local transportation.
Info: Para La Naturaleza, http://www.paralanaturaleza.org/en,(787) 722-5882 or email info@paralanaturaleza.org