Former ocean liner Queen Elizabeth 2 opening as luxury hotel in Dubai

At last, the Queen Elizabeth 2 has a home. The storied Cunard ocean liner that retired in 2008 is opening Wednesday as a luxury hotel permanently docked at Mina Rashid in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
It's been a long journey for the stylish ship that launched in 1967 and logged more than 800 transatlantic crossings.
Dubai's government bought it in 2008 with the idea of converting it to a hotel. Plans fell through with the country's economic slump, and the QE2 fell into disrepair.
The plan was revived and now the ship has been restored it to its 1960s-era glory. An Associated Press story puts the cost at more than $100 million.
Guests will find a hotel as well as restaurants and entertainment attractions on board, though features will be rolled out in phases.
On Wednesday, the ship opens with renovated cabins and suites as well as five of the planned 13 restaurants and bars. Passengers aboard Cunard's modern-day Queen Mary 2 will stop in Dubai and attend the opening.
The 13-deck hotel has kept period furniture, paintings and original porthole windows; TVs and other modern amenities have been added.
The renovation brings back the ship's Chart Room, Golden Lion, Pavilion, Lido, Grand Lounge and Yacht Club. The signature Queens Grill restaurant will offer a tasting menu that includes dishes from her 1960s menu.
An online check of May dates showed flexible prices for rooms starting at $136 a night, excluding taxes and fees.
The official grand opening is expected in October.
The ship's redo was overseen by PCFC Hotels, which is part of the Dubai government's Ports, Customs and Free Zones Corp.
