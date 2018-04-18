Advertisement

Former ocean liner Queen Elizabeth 2 opening as luxury hotel in Dubai

By Mary Forgione
Apr 18, 2018 | 6:40 AM
The Queen Elizabeth 2, (PCFC Hotels)

At last, the Queen Elizabeth 2 has a home. The storied Cunard ocean liner that retired in 2008 is opening Wednesday as a luxury hotel permanently docked at Mina Rashid in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

It's been a long journey for the stylish ship that launched in 1967 and logged more than 800 transatlantic crossings.

The Yacht Club, which has been redecorated, and will serve afternoon tea.
The Yacht Club, which has been redecorated, and will serve afternoon tea. (PCFC Hotels)

Dubai's government bought it in 2008 with the idea of converting it to a hotel. Plans fell through with the country's economic slump, and the QE2 fell into disrepair.

The plan was revived and now the ship has been restored it to its 1960s-era glory. An Associated Press story puts the cost at more than $100 million.
The refurbished bar is ready to receive guests aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2, moored off Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The refurbished bar is ready to receive guests aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2, moored off Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Kamran Jebreili / Associated Press)

Guests will find a hotel as well as restaurants and entertainment attractions on board, though features will be rolled out in phases.

On Wednesday, the ship opens with renovated cabins and suites as well as five of the planned 13 restaurants and bars. Passengers aboard Cunard's modern-day Queen Mary 2 will stop in Dubai and attend the opening.

The 13-deck hotel has kept period furniture, paintings and original porthole windows; TVs and other modern amenities have been added.

A duplex room at the Queen Elizabeth 2, which is opening Wednesday.
A duplex room at the Queen Elizabeth 2, which is opening Wednesday. (Kamran Jebreili / Associated Press)

The renovation brings back the ship's Chart Room, Golden Lion, Pavilion, Lido, Grand Lounge and Yacht Club. The signature Queens Grill restaurant will offer a tasting menu that includes dishes from her 1960s menu.

An online check of May dates showed flexible prices for rooms starting at $136 a night, excluding taxes and fees.

The Queen Elizabeth 2 under construction in Clydebank, Scotland, in 1967.
The Queen Elizabeth 2 under construction in Clydebank, Scotland, in 1967. (Alamy Stock Photo)

The official grand opening is expected in October.

The ship's redo was overseen by PCFC Hotels, which is part of the Dubai government's Ports, Customs and Free Zones Corp.

Info: Queen Elizabeth 2

