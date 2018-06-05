A 5.5-magnitude quake, one of 500 during the weekend, cracks a deck at Jaggar Museum in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake Sunday evening shook the area surrounding Kilauea Volcano and damaged the deck of the Jaggar Museum in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii Island, further delaying the reopening of the closed section of the park.
The ongoing volcanic and seismic activity, including a record-setting 500-plus quakes in a 24-hour period during the weekend, have made park officials wary of discussing the reopening.
Breaks in pipes have also left the park without running water. Repairs are underway.
The Jaggar is one of the national park’s key attractions. Its overlook typically provides visitors with spectacular views of lava-laden Halemaumau Crater, especially after dark
Meanwhile, entire neighborhoods on the outskirts of the park have been consumed by molten lava through fissures that have appeared in recent weeks. More than 100 homes have been destroyed, the Associated Press reported. That lava has hardened on key roads in the park, some of which also have experienced large cracks in the pavement.
Surveys from the air have also shown large new cracks in the earth at Holei Sea Arch, one point where the park land reaches the Pacific Ocean.
Poor air quality also continues to be a threat as toxic fumes rise from the cauldron.
On May 3, lava began pouring from vents about 25 miles from the summit of Kilauea, the Associated Press reported. The most-visited part of the park has been closed since May 11.
Various officials, including Gov. David Ige, have issued numerous advisories stating that Hawaii — the island and the state — is open for business and welcoming tourists.
Only a small part of Hawaii Island is affected by recent eruptions, according to a statement last week from George Szigeti, president and chief executive of the Hawaii Tourism Authority. A map helps provide context and provides links to helpful websites for those interested in learning more about current conditions.