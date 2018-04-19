Experience a weekend escape at a campsite in the sky in Sequoia National Forest

Ever wondered what it's like to sleep in a fire lookout tower? At 4,900 feet high and 40 steep steps off the ground, Oak Flat Lookout, in the Greenhorn Mountains of the Sequoia National Forest about an hour's drive northeast of Bakersfield, is basically a campsite in the sky. The tower, built in 1934, has not been operational since the mid-'80s, but it's available to rent now through November. After months of trying (you usually must book six months in advance at recreation.gov), my husband and I were able to reserve two nights last July. The tab: We spent about $350; $75 a night for the rental, $116 for a rental car and the rest for groceries and activities.