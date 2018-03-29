There's more to Carpinteria than choppy surf and blowing sand on a spring weekend escape

The Carpinteria Valley is the largest producer of cut flowers in the country, and it's filled seemingly end to end with nurseries. Although many are strictly wholesale, two open to the public make the drive to Carpinteria worthwhile. The first is Seaside Gardens, which specializes in drought-tolerant plants from California and around the world. The grounds include a spectacular three-acre botanical garden where Asian, Australian, South African and Mediterranean plants are featured. The other is Island View Nursery, which specializes in "a little bit of everything," according to a gardener we encountered. This includes indoor and outdoor plants, containers, fountains, garden art and statuary. Looking for an 8-foot-tall sculpture of a Tyrannosaurus rex? This is your place.