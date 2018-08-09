Surrender to the laid-back rhythms of Cayucos on a weekend escape to the Central Coast

By design or default, Cayucos has remained an unfussy little beach community sitting quietly off Highway 1 on California’s scenic Central Coast. On a recent weekend, my husband and I succumbed to its laid-back rhythm: walking Ocean Avenue (the main drag) and exploring its shops and eateries; meandering the beach with its abundant tide pools; strolling on the Cayucos Pier, where we were treated to a whale sighting as well as a pod of frisky dolphins; lunching on smoked albacore tacos at Ruddell’s; hiking along the Estero Bluffs as the sun disappeared into the sea; and ending the day with friends for dinner at the Grill. The tab for two: $249 for a downstairs ocean-view room at On the Beach Bed & Breakfast and $90 for our cost of a shared meal, including wine and tip, at the Grill. The stress relief — priceless.