It's more than just child's play on a weekend escape to Legoland in Carlsbad

We put off Legoland’s Sea Life Aquarium for last, worried that the boys would find it more educational than fun. Instead, the experience was so riveting that it was hard to get them to leave. We walked through a series of captivating interactive marine-life exhibits, including one in which we “splashed” in a glowing simulated bioluminescent tide. The boys enjoyed seeing sharks and fish from below and above as well as right in front of them. “Look, he’s smiling,” said the 4-year-old as a giant stingray skimmed past the glass, its mouth on its underbelly shaped like a grin.