Mammoth too crowded in summer and winter? Escape in the spring or fall, a.k.a. the 'slow season'

The Lakefront Restaurant is steps from the lobby. It's expensive, but it was so good we ate here twice. Everything on the menu was special, whether it was soup made of celery root and pickled pink rose apple or the New Zealand elk strip loin with black peppercorn sauce. For dessert, do not pass up the Sierra Bounty. Chef Patrick Jacobus concocts this gelato out of juniper brittle, white sage, elderberries, and red and white currants. It is served on — I know it sounds crazy —the bark of a Jeffrey pine. For breakfast we found it hard to beat the Stove, a longtime favorite, which has been serving huge portions of eggs and pancakes since 1970. The Sierra Sunrise — a skillet full of eggs, potatoes, bell peppers, onions, ham and cheddar — is a great way to start a Mammoth morning.