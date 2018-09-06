Discover a spectacular slice of California on a weekend escape to Alpine County

I made our reservation at the Creekside Lodge by making a phone call (no online bookings, no confirmation numbers). Later, when I needed to make an adjustment, I felt as though the proprietor already knew me. As we chatted, I learned that her co-host can reliably predict good fishing spots because he is in charge of local stocking on the Carson River. My spouse was very pleased. Our cabin-themed room bordered on a burbling creek, and we were steps from good eateries. The town’s historic walking tour passed in front. OK, full disclosure: no TV or speedy internet, but we were not here to stay indoors.