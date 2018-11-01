Catch a set by political satirist Mort Sahl on a weekend escape to Mill Valley

You need not drive into the wilderness to find a challenging hiking trail. The Dipsea Trail, two blocks from the center of the village, begins with the Dipsea Steps: three crazy long, steep stairways that will have you gasping for air and your Fitbit straining to keep up with your pounding pulse. I wimped out about a quarter of the way up the nearly 700 steps, but if you can make it to the top, raise your arms in triumph like Rocky Balboa, then take the rest of the seven-mile-long trail, which runs through forests and rolling hills from Mill Valley to Stinson Beach.