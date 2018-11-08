Saddle up on a weekend escape to a historic Arizona guest ranch

You’ll wind up in Mexico if you miss the turnoff on Arizona 286 to Rancho de la Osa. That’s what almost happened to my husband, Paul, and me when we drove 90 minutes south from Tucson to this historic Arizona guest ranch. We visited because new owners have refurbished the 590-acre Sonoran Desert property, adding archery, sport shooting and utility-task-vehicle excursions to its horseback riding and other activities. Like guests who have visited since 1926, including Franklin Roosevelt, Joan Crawford and John Wayne, we found the eucalyptus-shaded oasis an enchanting spot for aficionados of horses, impossibly blue sky and an Old West experience. The tab for two: $540.50 per night for a deluxe room, meals, horseback riding and other activities in low season (through Dec. 15 and Jan. 2-Feb. 16). High season, $655.50 for two per night (Christmas holiday and Feb. 17-April 20). Does not include 15% service fee and taxes.