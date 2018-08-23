Check out Fleet Week on a weekend escape to San Pedro

San Pedro, with its steep hills and panoramic ocean views, reminds me of San Francisco, one of my favorite cities. Other similarities: I can tour a Navy warship, search for whales and dolphins off the coast and get a look at mega-ships bound for destinations around the globe. During my recent visit, I found even more reasons to pop into town. The annual L.A. Fleet Week, which celebrates America's sea services, will drop anchor here Aug. 31 8/31 through Sept. 3, bringing live entertainment, ship tours, flyovers and military displays. Other family-friendly events include a walk-run across the Vincent Thomas Bridge and a cookoff among Navy, Marine and Coast Guard teams. The tab: Unlike the City by the Bay, San Pedro is relatively inexpensive: I spent less than $600 for a two-night summer-season weekend stay.