A weekend escape to Sonora, Calif., where the charm of the Old West remains

Sonora is a launching point for the great outdoors: Yosemite National Park and the Sierra are nearby. But a developing downtown is making this town (population about 5,000) in the foothills of Tuolumne County a destination. Miners from Sonora, Mexico, settled the town 170 years ago. It was incorporated in 1851, making it one of the oldest in California. Sonora's Old West charm remains, but its historic buildings now house art galleries and antique stores, a taproom and a tea lounge. A farmers market runs Saturday mornings May 19 through Oct. 20, and the downtown shops stay open late to host live music and art exhibits on the second Saturday of each month. The tab: A room with two queen beds at Black Oak Casino Resort's hotel cost $164 a night, lunch at Yoshoku was $45 and a bottle of organic hard cider at Indigeny Reserve was $12.