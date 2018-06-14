Military history, scenic state parks and tasty shelfish make for a rich weekend escape on Whidbey lsland, Wash.

As my 14-year-old son, Anders, scampered up a metal ladder to the gun emplacements at Ft. Casey Historical State Park on Whidbey Island in Washington last summer, I resisted the impulse to shout “be careful.” He’s as agile as a monkey, so I let him scramble about the bunkers housing the massive artillery while his sister, Maddie, 16, and I enjoyed the views over the northern end of Puget Sound. The battlements at Ft. Casey, a 998-acre marine park, were once part of a “triangle of fire” that included two other forts.The 120-year-old Ft. Casey attracts more than military history buffs. It has the restored 1903 Admiralty Head lighthouse, hiking trails, a bird sanctuary, meadows ideal for flying kites and a beach for building sand castles. It’s also a short drive to the picturesque villages of Coupeville and Langley. The southern tip of Whidbey is just 30 miles from Seattle. The tab: $175 a night for lodging in restored non-commissioned officer’s quarters at Ft. Casey Inn, and $15 for a one-pound plate of Penn Cove mussels at Toby’s Tavern.