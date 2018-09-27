Golfing and biking highlight a shoulder-season weekend escape to Whistler, Canada

“Do I pack golf shoes or snow gear?” my wife, Terri, asked. “Yes,” I replied. We have a thing for shoulder-season travel, so last year in early October we headed to Whistler. It is the Pacific Northwest after all, and the weather could do most anything. And “it’s [Canadian] Thanksgiving,” I added as an enticement. I hoped that meant poutine — French fries, cheese curds and brown gravy — instead of mashed potatoes and stuffing. The tab: We spent $229 a night for three nights at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler, which included a $38 daily food and beverage credit, plus taxes and fees, and $150-plus for starters, two entrees and dessert (no booze) at Hy’s.