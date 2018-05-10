A weekend escape to Windsor — no, not that Windsor

A trip to Sonoma County means wine tasting. And with 50 wineries within five miles of downtown Windsor, we decided this was the ideal opportunity to turn our traditional Sonoma pastime on its head. We went beer tasting. The Old Redwood Brewing Co. is part of an upswing in microbrewing that is now making Windsor its home. Old Redwood prides itself on brewing a variety of beers, from its light and smooth River Rider Cream Ale to its hop-intensive Full Windsor Triple IPA. A mile or so down the road is St. Florian's Brewery, named after the patron saint of firefighters. The brewery is popular with first responders, and uniform patches from fire departments around the state decorate the walls. We loved its brown ale, so much so that we bought a six-pack to take home.But the best may be yet to come. Russian River Brewing Co., currently headquartered in Santa Rosa, is building an 85,000-square-foot facility on 10 acres that will include a 180-seat brew pub, a year-round outdoor patio and a gift shop – thus cementing Windsor as the microbrew capital of Sonoma County.