See the work of Maui's top artists on display at one of Hawaii's longest running art shows

One of the state of Hawaii’s biggest and longest-running art shows is underway on the island of Maui. Art Maui, now in its 40th year, features more than 80 local artists working in ceramics, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, quilting, sculpture and woodworking.

The exhibition runs through April 28 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

Maui artist Martha Woodbury stands beside her work "From One Incarnation to the Next." Art Maui

Martha Woodbury who created “From One Incarnation to the Next,” a two-piece painting from the 2017 show, has been selected as the featured artist. The painting is being used in publicity for this year’s show.

“I believe the imagination is a new frontier in human evolution, and we have yet to recognize its infinite potential,” Woodbury said on a web page promoting this year’s event.

A detail from "Last First Kiss," a work by artist Stephanie Sachs, was among the artwork featured at Art Maui's 2017 exhibition. Art Maui

The exhibit is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery, however, will be closed April 21. Admission is free.

The art show is being held in the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Schaefer International Gallery at 1 Cameron Way in Kahului. The location is roughly four miles west of the Kahului Airport (OGG).

Artists gather in Kahului during a reception honoring them during the 2017 Art Maui show. Art Maui

Art Maui will provide scholarships of $2,000 each to four students from local high schools.