On Hawaii Island, nature nurtures guests at an unusual inn

Private chef, Inn at Kulaniapia Falls. The inn does not have a restaurant, but it does allow you to hire a private chef, who sets the menu depending on what’s in season and fresh. Chef Daysen Masuda prepared a meal for us that included a fresh ahi salad that reinvigorated my love for it. From $69 per person, $39 for children 12 and younger, plus a 15% gratuity. Dinners generally are for groups of four or more; six to eight is common.