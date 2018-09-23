The anti-Vegas solution to sensory overload: hiking, biking, kayaking and houseboating will soothe the senses

Walk just a short bit off the paved highway onto a trail in the Valley of Fire State Park, and you’ll feel like you’re on another planet. Trails weave through otherworldly sandstone formations of arches, rock towers, strangely striped domes, alien-looking outcroppings, and mysterious caves. The red rocks and dust reveal few signs of life in the 40,000 acre park, making it seem like a Martian landscape. In fact, the outdoor Mars scenes from the Schwarzenegger movie Total Recall were all filmed in this park. With few people, and not a single chirping bird, the silence was such a shock to my system after the clamor of clanks and bangs of Vegas casinos that I had to shuffle my steps on the gravel just to make a little comforting noise.