Some, but not all, Florida airports reopen after Hurricane Michael. Passengers are advised to check with airlines

Airports in the Florida Panhandle, hit hard by Hurricane Michael, have slowly begun to reopen, but travelers are advised to check flight status with their airlines.
Pensacola International Airport started reopening slowly Wednesday, and its website noted, “Morning flights for Thursday, Oct. 11, may be impacted. Passengers should check directly with their airline to confirm flight status before heading to the airport.”
About 18% of the flights from that airport have been canceled, according to FlightAware.com
Delta, United, American and Southwest flights to and from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Panama City Beach have been canceled, the airport’s Twitter feed said of the status at the airport, whose code letters are ECP.
Destin-Fort Walton Beach planned to reopen at 4 a.m. “to prepare for midmorning scheduled flights.” Again, it suggests travelers check with their airline.
Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 storm, with winds of 155 mph. It was downgraded to a tropical storm and is sweeping through Georgia and the Carolinas.
In Florida, two people died in the storm, which, news reports said, devastated Mexico Beach, 20 minutes east of Panama City Beach.